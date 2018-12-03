SLAYER - Fan-Filmed Footage Of First Show With Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL

Earlier tonight, December 3rd, Slayer headlined Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. This was a very special show as it marked the debut of former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel filling in for Gary Holt, who chose to leave the tour to be with his dying father.

Fan-filmed footage of "Hell Awaits", with Demmel on guitar, can be seen below:

Anthrax opened the show, and bassist Frank Bello has taken to Facebook, congratulating Phil Demmel for doing an "amazing job."

Yesterday, December 2nd, Slayer guitarist Gary Holt revealed via an Instagram post that he has left the band's farewell tour to be with his dying father. Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel will be stepping in for him, and is due to make his debut with Slayer tonight (December 3rd) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Slayer recently confirmed that they will be bringing their final world tour to New Zealand with Anthrax in tow as support in March 2019. Dates are as follows:

March

15 - Eventfinda Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand

17 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand

Tickets go on sale December 5th at 7:00pm local time via Eventfinda for Auckland and Ticketek for Christchurch.

Slayer's European tour schedule is currently as follows:

December

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli

None