SLAYER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Raleigh, NC Show Available

On November 3rd, Slayer performed at the PNC Bank Arena in Raleigh, NC. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

"Delusions Of Saviour"

"Repentless"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"World Painted Blood"

"Postmortem"

"Hate Worldwide"

"War Ensemble"

"Stain Of Mind"

"Disciple"

"When The Stillness Comes"

"Born Of Fire"

"Payback"

"Seasons In The Abyss"

"Jesus Saves"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Hell Awaits"

"South Of Heaven"

"Show No Mercy"

"Raining Blood"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Angel Of Death"

Slayer have kicked off The Final Campaign, the last leg of its Final World Tour, wrapping its touring career up with two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30. Those final dates are below.

November

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA