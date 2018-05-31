SLAYER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Toronto Show Posted
May 31, 2018, 22 minutes ago
On May 29th, Slayer hit Toronto for the final time, performing at the Budweiser Stage. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below. The setlist was as follows:
"Repentless"
"Blood Red"
"Disciple"
"Mandatory Suicide"
"Hate Worldwide"
"War Ensemble"
"Jihad"
"When the Stillness Comes"
"Postmortem"
"Black Magic"
"Payback"
"Seasons in the Abyss"
"Dittohead"
"Dead Skin Mask"
"Hell Awaits"
"South of Heaven"
"Raining Blood"
"Chemical Warfare"
"Angel of Death"
On January 23rd, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe. Dates for the European leg of the tour, with special guests Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, have now been confirmed.
Tickets for the shows are available at slayer.net/tour, and a video trailer can be found below.
Dates:
November
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
3 - London, England - Wembley Arena
5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
7 - Birmingham, England - BCA
9 - Manchester, England - Arena
10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena
12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE
14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen
17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
December
2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli