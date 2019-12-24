SLAYER Frontman TOM ARAYA Discusses Country Music, Metal, The Apocalypse According To The Bible; Unreleased Footage From 2017 Interview Surfaces (Video)

Little Punk People have released the video below, featuring mostly footage from their 2017 interview with Slayer frontman Tom Araya that didn't make the original edit.

Says Little Punk People: "Slayer is one of the best metal bands ever and with this year coming to an end, we were looking back on this interview and decided to post the rest of the discussion that didn't make it into the original post a couple years ago. We hope you enjoy!"