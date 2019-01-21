SLAYER Frontman TOM ARAYA Discusses New EMG Signature Bass Pickup Set; Video

In the clip below, EMG artist Tom Araya of Slayer talks about his new EMG "TA" signature bass pickup set, shipping January 31st. Hear why Tom relies on EMG for all of his live and studio needs. Buy EMG pickups here.

It was recently announced that Slayer's final performance in Norway will take place at Tons Of Rock 2019, scheduled for June 27th - 29th in Ekeberg.

In addition to Slayer, acts confirmed for the festival include KISS, Volbeat, Def Leppard, In Flames, Dropkick Murphys, Dream Theater, Behemoth, Gluecifer, Testament, Mayhem, Ulver, Oslo Ess, Powerwolf, Tesseract, Carcass, Amaranthe, Conception, Bury Tomorrow, Black Debbath, Djerv, While She Sleeps, Vltimas, Obliteration, and Hallas, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets, camping and hotel information, as well as further additions to the ever expanding roster, can be found at here

2019 dates for Slayer's Final World Tour can be found here. Leg Five: North America dates are listed below.

May (with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse)

2 - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweasther Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covel Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

(Photo - Troy Fisher)