SLAYER Frontman TOM ARAYA Remembers Late Guitarist JEFF HANNEMAN - “I Feel Like I Should Have Done More To Help Him”; Video

12-year old Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People hung out with Slayer frontman Tom Araya backstage at their show at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia yesterday (Sunday, July 23rd). And in this candid interview, Tom talks about how he misses late guitarist Jeff Hanneman and wishes he could have done more for him in his last years. He also discusses the possibility of their next record, humanity, the Repentless comic and how he believes that the world isn't going to get any better, bringing an inevitable apocalypse.

Slayer will make their late-night television debut on Thursday, July 27th when the band performs its iconic "Raining Blood" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show airs at 11:35 PM, ET/PT and 10:35 PM, CT on NBC.

Immediately following Thursday's taping of The Tonight Show, Slayer will head over to New York's Theatre at Madison Square Garden where the band will headline as part of its summer US tour. Remaining tour dates are below.

July

25 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

27 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

28 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

30 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

August

1 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

2 - 1stBank Center - Denver, CO

4 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Vina Robles Amphitheater - Paso Robles, CA

9 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

11 - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

12 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

14 - Encana Events Center - Dawson Creek, BC

15 - SMS Equipment Stadium - Fort McMurray, AB

17 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

19 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Comerica Theater - Phoenix, AZ

(Band photo - Martin Hausler)