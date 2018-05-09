SLAYER - German Dates Revealed For European Leg Of Farewell Tour; LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX And OBITUARY To Support

Thueringer-Allgemeine is reporting that a roadside poster has been spotted in Erfurt, Germany, revealing the first dates for the European leg of Slayer's farewell tour.

With support from Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, the following dates appear on the poster:

November

14 - Dortmund, Germany

24 - Freiburg, Germany

26 - Hamburg, Germany

29 - München, Germany

30 - Erfurt, Germany

December

2 - Berlin, Germany

Stay tuned for the official European tour announcement, expected this week.

New and previously announced dates for Slayer's final world tour, North America Legs One and Two, are listed below.

Leg One:

May

10 - Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA

11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA (Sold Out)

13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo - Sacramento, CA

16 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

17 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

19 - Big Four - Calgary, AL (Sold Out)

20 - Shaw Convention Centre - Edmonton, AB (Sold Out)

22 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

24 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN (Sold Out)

25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI (Sold Out)

29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON (Sold Out)

30 - Place Bell - Montreal, PQ (Sold Out)

June

1 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT (Sold Out)

2 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA (Sold Out)

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Houston, TX (Sold Out)

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Sold Out)

20 - Austin360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX (Sold Out)

Leg Two:

July

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

27 - Impact Music Festival, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME

29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

31 - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain - Scranton, PA

August

1 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

3 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Lake, NY

4 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

6 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

7 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

10 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

12 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

13 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

15 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

16 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

18 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

19 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, ID

23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

On June 6th, Slayer will release the Repentless 6.66 collector's box set, featuring all tracks from the band's Repentless album on unique 6.66" vinyl. The box set will be available in black, red, and gold. Watch an unboxing video below.

Each set will feature six single vinyl EPs, each one measuring a unique 6.66" in diameter, and each will contain two songs from the Repentless album. The red and black discs version will retail for $66.66, while the gold disc set will be priced at $73.99.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Delusions Of Saviour"

Side B:

"Repentless"

Side C:

"Take Control"

Side D:

"Vices"

Side E:

"Cast The First Stone"

Side F:

"When The Stillness Comes"

Side G:

"Chasing Death"

Side H:

"Implode"

Side I:

"Piano Wire"

Side J:

"Atrocity Vendor"

Side K:

"You Against You"

Side L:

"Pride In Prejudice"

Order via the following links:

- Gold vinyl, limited to 2,000 pieces

- Red vinyl, limited to 2,500 pieces

- Black vinyl

(Photo - Gene Ambo)