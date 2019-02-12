SLAYER, GHOST, SLASH, ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, QUIET RIOT, METAL CHURCH And More; Heavy Montréal 2019 Lineup Confirmed

Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, is back for a 10th edition on July 27th & 28th at Parc Jean-Drapeau as well as on July 26th with Heavy In The City. This year, the festival returns to its traditional site, which has been revamped in the past two years by the city of Montréal. The festival will take place on Île Sainte-Hélène of Parc Jean-Drapeau, one of the most renowned festival sites in North America.

Here’s the lineup of the biggest heavy music event in Canada! More than 30 bands have been booked this year, including: Slayer, who chose Heavy Montréal for their final concert EVER in Quebec after nearly 30 years on stage; Ghost, with their ONLY festival set in North America this summer—it’s gonna rock!; American heavy metal band Godsmack; led since 1996 by Amy Lee, one the most important female rock icons, Evanescence will also perform; and Anthrax, part of The Big Four performing at the festival this summer (with Slayer). Also, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Steel Panther, In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, and many more!

Buy festival passes here, and check out an event page at Facebook.

Weekend Passes:

- General Admisson: $175 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $320 (taxes and service fees included)

Weekend Warrior Passes (’77 Montreal + Heavy Montréal):

- General Admission: $225 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $399 (taxes and service fees included)

Gold Passes: Gold Passes give access to a reserved premium area located near the main stage, with private bathrooms and exclusive food and drink stands. See set-up below.

Weekend Warrior Passes: This is the perfect option for fans who want to add a punk rock day to their heavy weekend! Heavy Montréal and ’77 Montreal are teaming up to offer you a Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass. Festival goers will be able to attend the 3rd edition of ’77 Montreal, which is taking place on Friday, July 26th at the same location as Heavy Montréalthe next two days. The lineup and all the details regarding ’77 Montreal are available at 77montreal.com.