SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING On Tonight's The Repentless Killogy Theater Event - "It's Gonna Be An Experience" (Video)

Slayer - Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph - along with Trafalgar Releasing, Nuclear Blast Records and Prime Zero Productions, present Slayer: The Repentless Killogy, coming to theaters worldwide for a one-night event tonight, November 6.

Although the band will be performing in Hershey, PA, guitarist Kerry King would love to see The Repentless Killogy in a theater. Hear what he has to say in this new video:

Revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution. The Repentless Killogy film was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed the three brutal music videos - "You Against You," "Repentless," and "Pride in Prejudice"- for Slayer's final studio album Repentless (2015).

"When we set out to do these initial three videos," said McDonnell, "we had the intention of continuing the next adventures of Slayer and Wyatt on a following album. But, Slayer announced that 'Repentless' was the final album and tour, so this story, the videos, and finally a full live concert at the end is a perfect wrap up of the 'Repentless' final tour. This is the finale of Slayer. This is the end of the monsters."

Uncompromising and unmissable, part one of Slayer: The Repentless Killogy begins with the powerful short narrative film that brings together the music of Slayer and the grisly story they wanted to tell. Opening with the trilogy of music videos assembled as one chronological storyline, we are introduced to the narrative's main character Wyatt, a former Neo Nazi associated with a gang known as "The Hand Brotherhood," whose signature mark was a bloody handprint left after a murder had taken place.

The Repentless Killogy stars many of the actors who appeared in the original video series: Jason Trost ("Beats of Rage," "Hatchet III") as Wyatt, Danny Trejo ("Machete," "From Dusk Til Dawn"), Richard Speight ("Band of Brothers," "Supernatural"), Derek Mears ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Jessica Pimentel ("Orange Is The New Black"), Tyler Mane ("X-Men," "Halloween!!"), Bill Moseley ("The Devil's Rejects," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2"), Caroline Williams ("The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2," "Sharknado 4"), and Sean Whalen ("Twister," "The People Under The Stairs").

Part two of The Repentless Killogy features Slayer's entire live set performed at the Los Angeles Forum on August 5, 2017, and was directed by Wayne Isham who has directed videos for artists including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, and Britney Spears. Presented in front of one of the most striking stage productions of the band's career, Slayer performs fan-favorites including "South of Heaven," "War Ensemble," "Mandatory Suicide," "Dead Skin Mask," "Raining Blood," and "Angel Of Death".

Following the global theatrical premiere, on November 8, the film will be available digitally and on Blu-ray, and the soundtrack from that concert will be released as both a two-disc vinyl and two CD packages.

Gerardo Martinez of Nuclear Blast Records said: “When Slayer, the RSE family, BJ and I were talking about how thrilled we were with the outcome of the three videos from Repentless, never did we imagine that what we had in our hands was basically this piece of brutality that would end up in movie theatres world-wide. Everything from matching Slayer’s ferocity and heaviness in video form, to expanding into a longer narrative and live show has created the perfect Slayer atmosphere. We are beyond thrilled to give fans around the world the opportunity to join us on November 6 to witness a pure slab of f*ckin’ insanity!"

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing added: "Trafalgar Releasing are pleased to be collaborating with Slayer, the team at Nuclear Blast and the RSE Group on the upcoming global cinema release of Slayer: The Repentless Killogy. The film expertly demonstrates how Slayer has become one of the most influential metal bands of the last three decades, bringing together the creative forces of film and music to create a must see on the big screen. We look forward to seeing how fans react when they come together for this unique experience."

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy will be screened in cinemas around the world tonight, November 6. Tickets are on-sale at Slayer.Film.

Slayer have kicked off The Final Campaign, the last leg of its Final World Tour, wrapping its touring career up with two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30. Those final dates are below.

November

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA