SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING Purchases Luxury Las Vegas Home For $3.81 Million

Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Slayer guitarist Kerry King and his wife, Ayesha, paid $3.81 million for a luxury home in Las Vegas.

The home is located south of the 215 Beltway between Interstate 15 and Decatur Boulevard in a section of the valley known as Enterprise. It was built by Jewel Homes, according to county records.

The home measures 5,116 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the MLS. King’s home was the third-highest price paid, according to Home Builders Research. Gavin Ernstone of Simply Vegas was the listing and buyer’s agent.

Dean Guitars recently announced the addition of Kerry King to its artist roster. In this video, Pat Baker, Dean Guitars' USA Assembly Shop Manager, introduces the new USA Kerry King Limited V.

