SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING Says First Solo Record Should Be "Smokin'" - "I've Got More Than Two Records Worth Of Music"; Video

Dean Guitars recently announced the addition of Kerry King of Slayer to its artist roster. They have now released this "Dean Artist Lounge - Q&A" with King. He talks about writing music during the pandemic, to be featured on his upcoming solo debut, as well as signing with Dean. Watch below:

In a previous video, Pat Baker, Dean Guitars' USA Assembly Shop Manager, introduces the new USA Kerry King Limited V.

Complete details on the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition can be found here.