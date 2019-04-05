SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD Puzzles Due In June

April 5, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal slayer iron maiden judas priest motorhead

SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD Puzzles Due In June

Rock Games has announced a line of puzzles based on some of the greatest albums in heavy metal history from Slayer, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Motörhead including:

Slayer: Reign In Blood, Seasons In The Abyss, South Of Heaven

Iron Maiden: Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, The Number Of The Beast

Judas Priest: Defenders Of The Faith, Painkiller, Ram It Down

Motörhead: Bomber, Orgasmatron, Overkill

Details:

500 pieces 
Weight: 490g
Jigsaw size: 39cm x 39cm
Box size: 30.9cm x 30.9cm x 2.8cm



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews