SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD Puzzles Due In June

Rock Games has announced a line of puzzles based on some of the greatest albums in heavy metal history from Slayer, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Motörhead including:

Slayer: Reign In Blood, Seasons In The Abyss, South Of Heaven





Iron Maiden: Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, The Number Of The Beast





Judas Priest: Defenders Of The Faith, Painkiller, Ram It Down





Motörhead: Bomber, Orgasmatron, Overkill





Details:

500 pieces

Weight: 490g

Jigsaw size: 39cm x 39cm

Box size: 30.9cm x 30.9cm x 2.8cm