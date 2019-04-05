SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD Puzzles Due In June
April 5, 2019, an hour ago
Rock Games has announced a line of puzzles based on some of the greatest albums in heavy metal history from Slayer, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Motörhead including:
Slayer: Reign In Blood, Seasons In The Abyss, South Of Heaven
Iron Maiden: Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, The Number Of The Beast
Judas Priest: Defenders Of The Faith, Painkiller, Ram It Down
Motörhead: Bomber, Orgasmatron, Overkill
Details:
500 pieces
Weight: 490g
Jigsaw size: 39cm x 39cm
Box size: 30.9cm x 30.9cm x 2.8cm