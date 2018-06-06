SLAYER Issue Message To Fans On International Day Of Slayer; Video

Today, June 6th, is the International Day Of Slayer, the annual heavy-metal holiday that celebrates the uncompromising, loud and defiant music of the iconic band.

From Tom Araya, Kerry King, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt:

"Thanks to the fans for celebrating this day with us for the past 12 years... keep it going!"

"And, Slayer would also like to thank Jeff Tandy who, 12 years ago, on 6/6/06, launched the National Day Of Slayer site. It grew so big, it became the International Day Of Slayer. Jeff built the site and maintains it to this day. Thanks, Jeff!"

To find out exactly how to celebrate the International Day Of Slayer, head here.

Back in January, Slayer announced that it would do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and then move on.

Dates for Slayer's final world tour are listed below.

Leg One:

June

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Houston, TX (Sold Out)

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Sold Out)

20 - Austin360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX (Sold Out)

Leg Two:

July

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

27 - Impact Music Festival, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME

29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

31 - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain - Scranton, PA

August

1 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

3 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Lake, NY

4 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

6 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

7 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

10 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

12 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

13 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

15 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

16 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

18 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

19 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, ID

23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

European dates:

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli