SLAYER Joins Rick Ware Racing As Primary Sponsor On The No. 54 At Bristol Motor Speedway

Slayer will join Rick Ware Racing as the primary sponsor on the No. 54 entry at Bristol Motor Speedway, promoting the bands Final World Tour. Piloting the Slayer Chevrolet is Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran, JJ Yeley.

After nearly 40 years together, Slayer is conducting one final world tour, The Final Campaign, The Last Leg, which takes place in several major US cities from November 2 - 30, 2019.

“It’s exciting and awesome that Rick and the boys are wearing the Slayer banner making us a part of NASCAR history!” commented Tom Araya.

“NASCAR racing and Slayer have a lot in common. Both are extremely fast, intense and aggressive. I can think of nothing more rad than seeing the Slayer logo on Rick’s car with JJ behind the wheel. I’m sure Disciples of everyone involved will be completely stoked on the bond between these two fierce entities!,” commented Kerry King.

"I am super pumped to have the legendary metal band, Slayer, on my Rick Ware Racing No. 54 Chevrolet for one of the greatest races of the year, The Bristol night race! Being able to showcase the legacy that Slayer has created over the past 40 years is a true honor," commented JJ Yeley.

On Saturday, November 2, Slayer - Tom Araya/bass and vocals, Kerry King/guitars, Gary Holt/guitars, and Paul Bostaph/drums - will set off on The Final Campaign, the seventh and final leg of its farewell world tour. This last hurrah will start at the ExploreAsheville Arena in Asheville, NC, and see the band taking its goodbye bow at the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday, November 30.

Accompanying Slayer for this last ride are Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of Pantera, who will support on all dates.

Confirmed dates for the final leg of Slayer's Final World Tour, The Final Campaign are as follows:

November

2 - Explore Asheville Arena - Asheville, NC

3 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

5 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - Rimrock Arena - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - MGM Arena - Las Vegas, NV

29 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo - David Bonvillian)