SLAYER - Limited Edition Band-Inspired Jägermeister Now Available

Jägermeister are offering an extremely limited edition Slayer-inspired 1.75l bottle of Jägermeister in a custom gift box, engraved with your name.

A message reads: "For 40 Years, Slayer's approach to music has won them hordes of dedicated metal heads around the world. They follow no one, setting their own path and dedicating themselves to dark and fast music that shows no mercy. Finally, the Masters of Metal have decided to call it a day and embark on their farewell tour.

"We want to thank Slayer for the trail they’ve blazed, and also the fans for supporting Slayer and being a part of history. To commemorate this occasion, we’ve released this extremely limited edition Slayer inspired 1.75l bottle of Jägermeister in a custom gift box, engraved with your name."

Slayer guitarist Kerry King: “We’ve had some good times with Jägermeister through the years, we love that they’re creating a limited edition bottle to recognise the end of our journey and it looks awesome. I’m honoured that our friends at Jägermeister hold us in such high regard. I can’t wait to get my hands on one!"

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)