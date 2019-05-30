SLAYER Meets KATRINA & THE WAVES In "Chemical Warfare (Don't It Feel Good?)" Mash-Up... Featuring JOE SATRIANI (Video)

Because it's too good not to share...

Bill McClintock is at it again, this time unleashing a mash-up featuring Slayer's "Chemical Warfare" and the Katrina & The Waves hit "Walking On Sunshine". Guitar legend Joe Satriani makes a guest appearance.

Enjoy your day.

In 2018, YouTube user Andy Rehfeldt has created the ultimate Slayer mashup, fusing "Angel Of Death" with the Benny Hill theme music. Seriously.