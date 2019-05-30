SLAYER Meets KATRINA & THE WAVES In "Chemical Warfare (Don't It Feel Good?)" Mash-Up... Featuring JOE SATRIANI (Video)

May 30, 2019, an hour ago

news slayer joe satriani heavy metal

Because it's too good not to share...

Bill McClintock is at it again, this time unleashing a mash-up featuring Slayer's "Chemical Warfare" and the Katrina & The Waves hit "Walking On Sunshine". Guitar legend Joe Satriani makes a guest appearance.

Enjoy your day.

In 2018, YouTube user Andy Rehfeldt has created the ultimate Slayer mashup, fusing "Angel Of Death" with the Benny Hill theme music. Seriously.



