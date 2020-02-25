SLAYER, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, VENOM ReAction Figures On The Way From Super7 Toy Company

Super7 revealed their upcoming 2020 new releases at the recent New York Toy Fair, among them, ReAction figures from Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Venom. Check out a few social media posts from Super7 below, and stay tuned for further details.

Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer and founder Brian Flynn, Super7 has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. Besides its own branded products, Super7 has also designed, manufactured, and distributed officially licensed programs for Star Wars, Masters of the Universe, the original Alien and Planet of the Apes movies, as well as for music legends Iron Maiden, the Misfits, and King Diamond.