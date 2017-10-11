SLAYER - Moshing / Crowd Surfing Among Restricted Items And Actions For Tonight’s Manila Concert

Ahead of Slayer’s concert tonight (October 11th) at the Kia Theatre in Manila, the show’s organizers, PULP Live World, have released a list of “Restricted Items And Actions”, with a warning: patrons who do not follow the guidelines will be ejected from the venue, with no chance of re-entry.

Among the “Restricted Items And Actions” are video/recording devices, selfie sticks, iPad/tablets, oversized banners, and the one restriction that really has fans outraged - moshing/crowd surfing!

In the video below, PULP Magazine Publisher and PULP Live World President, Vernon Go, tells us how the show took years and years to finally materialize, adding to PULP's unparalleled legacy in metal especially in the Philippines - a legacy built through the years with PULP Magazine being the only music magazine that brings metal to the Filipinos, and PULP Live World which has mounted the biggest and most historic metal events in the country.

Finally a reality, this show is something no metalhead should miss. Slayer In Manila is presented by Tribal GEAR - Philippines and PULP Live World. Tickets are still on sale thru TicketNet outlets and online via this direct ticketing link.