SLAYER - New Zealand Live Dates Confirmed For March 2019

Slayer has confirmed that they will be bringing their final world tour to New Zealand with Anthrax in tow as support in March 2019. Dates are as follows:

March

15 - Eventfinda Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand

17 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand

Tickets go on sale December 5th at 7:00pm local time via Eventfinda for Auckland and Ticketek for Christchurch.

Slayer's European tour schedule is currently as follows:

November

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)