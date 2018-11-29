SLAYER - New Zealand Live Dates Confirmed For March 2019
November 29, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Slayer has confirmed that they will be bringing their final world tour to New Zealand with Anthrax in tow as support in March 2019. Dates are as follows:
March
15 - Eventfinda Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand
17 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand
Tickets go on sale December 5th at 7:00pm local time via Eventfinda for Auckland and Ticketek for Christchurch.
Slayer's European tour schedule is currently as follows:
November
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
December
2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli
(Photo - Andrew Stuart)