SLAYER – Official Funko Pop! Figures Now Available

The official Slayer Funko Pop! figures have arrived and are available to order here. Figures are available of Tom Araya, Kerry King, and Jeff Hanneman.

According to Ballerstatus.com, Diamond Supply Co. has collaborated with thrash legends Slayer for their first-ever capsule collection together.

Diamond founder Nicholas Tershay has been a fan of the band since he was a child, purchasing Slayer’s Show No Mercy at age 10 and attended numerous shows throughout the ’80’s and ’90’s. So, it’s been a lifelong dream to work with Slayer… and here it is.

The Diamond x Slayer capsule includes a range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, hats and accessories, including skateboards, grip tape and guitar picks.

The vast collection is available now at Diamond Supply Co..