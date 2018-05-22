SLAYER - Official Merchandise Company Asks US District Court To Crack Down On Bootleggers

According to North California Record, a company granted the exclusive rights to market merchandise for Slayer moved to combat bootleggers by filing of a federal suit ahead of the first concert of the band's final tour.

Global Merchandising Services asked the US District Court for the Southern District of California to order local law enforcement to crack down on the bootleggers selling merchandise outside San Diego’s Valley View Casino Center on May 10th. Slayer, formed in 1981, announced this will be their last tour, with dates in North American and Europe.

Global Merchandising filed the complaint for trademark infringement and unfair competition against various unnamed defendants described in the complaint as "numerous independent unlicensed peddlers and manufacturing and distributing companies."

The suit asked the court to order US marshals and state, county and/or local law enforcement "to seize and impound any and all of the merchandise."

Slayer performs tonight, May 22nd, at Bell MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

On January 23rd, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe. Dates for the European leg of the tour, with special guests Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Obituary, have now been confirmed.

Tickets for the shows are available at slayer.net/tour, and a video trailer can be found below.

Dates:

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli