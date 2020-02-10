SLAYER - PAUL BOSTAPH Shares Drum-Cam Footage From Riot Fest In Chicago

On September 14, 2019, Slayer played Riot Fest in Chicago, IL. Drummer Paul Bostaph has just revealed his drum-cam footage filmed that night during the songs "Postmortem" and "Hate Worldwide".

On November 30, 2019, Slayer played their final show ever at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Ayesha King, who is married to Slayer guitarist Kerry King, and goes by the handle slaywhore on Instagram, has vehemently denied online suggestions made by fans that the band would eventually get back together.

One fan surmised that Slayer will be back in 2022, to which Ayesha retorted: "Not a chance in hell."

Another fan pointed out that guitarist Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe and Slash from Guns N' Roses had both previously made similar end-of-the-road comments about their respective bands. Ayesha replied: "Kerry King is not Mick Mars or Slash," later adding: "I might just have slightly more info than the rest of you."

Yet another fan typed, the new album will be great. Ayesha bluntly stated: "Don't hold your breath." And to the fan who wrote, not sure if I believe the last show ever thing, Ayesha commented: "You can bet on it."