SLAYER Performs "Angel Of Death" In Oakland; Multi-Cam Video Streaming

Capital Chaos TV has uploaded this 4-camera edit of Slayer performing their smash hit "Angel Of Death" in Oakland, California on November 26.

Slayer are at the end of The Final Campaign, the last leg of its Final World Tour, wrapping its touring career up with two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles tonight and tomorrow.

November

29 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Slayer’s longtime manager Rick Sales doesn’t see the band pulling out of their retirement.

“I’m not sensing that at all,” he says. “Let’s put the touring to bed. I’ve got a couple of ideas [for future projects], but we haven’t made any decisions. Right now, they’re preoccupied with the end, and I imagine it’s emotional. It’s emotional for me.”

“They’ve been doing this for so long. They just said, ‘OK, this is enough,’” says Sales. “My analogy is Jerry Seinfeld, who had probably the biggest TV show when he went out on top. I respect the band for the decision. If you’re going to do it, this is the way.”