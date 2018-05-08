SLAYER Release Unboxing Video For Repentless 6.66" Vinyl Box Set

On June 6th, Slayer will release the Repentless 6.66 collector's box set, featuring all tracks from the band's Repentless album on unique 6.66" vinyl. The box set will be available in black, red, and gold. Watch an unboxing video below.

Each set will feature six single vinyl EPs, each one measuring a unique 6.66" in diameter, and each will contain two songs from the Repentless album. The red and black discs version will retail for $66.66, while the gold disc set will be priced at $73.99.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Delusions Of Saviour"

Side B:

"Repentless"

Side C:

"Take Control"

Side D:

"Vices"

Side E:

"Cast The First Stone"

Side F:

"When The Stillness Comes"

Side G:

"Chasing Death"

Side H:

"Implode"

Side I:

"Piano Wire"

Side J:

"Atrocity Vendor"

Side K:

"You Against You"

Side L:

"Pride In Prejudice"

Order via the following links:

- Gold vinyl, limited to 2,000 pieces

- Red vinyl, limited to 2,500 pieces

- Black vinyl

By popular demand - with more than half the tour dates already either completely sold out or a sell-out imminent - Slayer recently announced Leg Two, North America, of its final world tour, set to kick off on Thursday, July 26th at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.

The tour will travel to 20 cities over about five weeks, culminating at San Jose's SAP Center on August 26th. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death will accompany the band on all dates. Log on to slayer.net for all ticket and package purchasing information.

A second North American leg for this tour had been considered to take place at some point down the line, but within 48-hours of the initial January 26th ticket on sale date, that all changed.

"We were blown away by the speed of sales for the final run," said Rick Franks, President of Touring for Live Nation, one of the tour's promoters. "Thirty-six years later and Slayer is bigger than ever before."

On January 22nd, 2018, Slayer announced that it would do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and then move on.

New and previously announced dates for Slayer's final world tour, North America Legs One and Two, are listed below.

Leg One:

May

10 - Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA

11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA (Sold Out)

13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo - Sacramento, CA

16 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

17 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

19 - Big Four - Calgary, AL (Sold Out)

20 - Shaw Convention Centre - Edmonton, AB (Sold Out)

22 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

24 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN (Sold Out)

25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI (Sold Out)

29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON (Sold Out)

30 - Place Bell - Montreal, PQ (Sold Out)

June

1 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT (Sold Out)

2 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA (Sold Out)

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Houston, TX (Sold Out)

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Sold Out)

20 - Austin360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX (Sold Out)

Leg Two:

July

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

27 - Impact Music Festival, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME

29 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

31 - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain - Scranton, PA

August

1 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

3 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Lake, NY

4 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

6 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

7 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

9 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

10 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

12 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

13 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

15 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

16 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

18 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

19 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Boise, ID

23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

(Photo - Gene Ambo)