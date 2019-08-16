SLAYER's Sponsorship Pulled From NASCAR Race Over "Reactionary Concerns" From Other Sponsors

Last week, Slayer announced that it had joined Rick Ware Racing as the primary sponsor for the No. 54 entry at tomorrow's Bristol Motor Speedway.

Today, reportedly due to reactionary concerns from other long-time participating sponsors, Slayer has been pulled as the primary sponsor, and all Slayer signage (see below) has been removed from the car that was to be piloted by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran, JJ Yeley. The incontrovertible PODS Moving & Storage will now sponsor that car.

After nearly 40 years, Slayer apparently remains as terrifying to some as ever.

On Saturday, November 2, Slayer - Tom Araya/bass and vocals, Kerry King/guitars, Gary Holt/guitars, and Paul Bostaph/drums - will set off on The Final Campaign, the seventh and final leg of its farewell world tour. This last hurrah will start at the ExploreAsheville Arena in Asheville, NC, and see the band taking its goodbye bow at the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday, November 30.

Accompanying Slayer for this last ride are Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of Pantera, who will support on all dates.

Confirmed dates for the final leg of Slayer's Final World Tour, The Final Campaign are as follows:

November

2 - Explore Asheville Arena - Asheville, NC

3 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

5 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - Rimrock Arena - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - MGM Arena - Las Vegas, NV

29 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo - David Bonvillian)