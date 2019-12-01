SLAYER Says Goodbye: Fan-Filmed Video From Final Shows Posted, Setlists And Photos Available

Last night (November 30th), Slayer played the last show - the second of two nights - of their Final Campaign at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The setlists were altered slightly for both shows; fan-filmed video footage can be viewed below.

Exclusive photos from the November 29th shows have been posted via Ultimate Classic Rock and can be viewed here.

The setlist on November 29th was as follows:

"South of Heaven"

"Die by the Sword"

"Evil Has No Boundaries"

"Show No Mercy"

"Black Magic"

"War Ensemble"

"Temptation"

"Disciple"

"Gemini"

"Born of Fire"

"Payback"

"Postmortem"

"Jesus Saves"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Hell Awaits"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Repentless"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Raining Blood"

"Angel of Death"

The setlist on November 30th was as follows:

"South of Heaven"

"Repentless"

"Postmortem"

"World Painted Blood"

"Hate Worldwide"

"War Ensemble"

"Stain of Mind"

"Disciple"

"When the Stillness Comes"

"Born of Fire"

"Payback"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Jesus Saves"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Hell Awaits"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Show No Mercy"

"Raining Blood"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Angel of Death"