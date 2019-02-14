SLAYER - Show No Mercy ReAction Figure Announced

Thrash legends Slayer has signed a deal with designer toy and apparel company Super7 to create the Show No Mercy ReAction Figure. Global Merchandising Services, Slayer’s worldwide agent, brokered the deal. Super7’s Show No Mercy ReAction Figure sees the Minotaur from Slayer’s 1983 debut album reimagined as a 3.75-inch toy. The Show No Mercy ReAction Figure will be released this month at New York Toy Fair.

2019 dates for Slayer's Final World Tour can be found here. Leg Five: North America dates are listed below.

May (with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse)

2 - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweasther Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covel Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

(Photo - Troy Fisher)