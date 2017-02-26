SLAYER Teaming Up With LAMB OF GOD And BEHEMOTH For Summer 2017 North American Tour

Word is circulating that Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth will be teaming up for a North American tour this summer. Details are expected to be revealed this week, but Colorado Springs, CO radio station KILO 94.3 is already advertising a show set for August 1st at the 1st Bank Center. Festival appearances in Cadott, WI and Chicago, IL on July 13th and 16th respectively - Rock Fest and Chicago Open Air - also give the rumours some weight. Stay tuned for updates.

Noisey recently made the debut of their new heavy metal series, Noisey Shreds, where their resident metal head Kim Kelly will be traveling the globe to interview and hang out with some of their favorite bands.

“For our first episode we’re heading to San Diego, California to hang out with the almighty gods of thrash themselves, Slayer. We’re gonna catch up with them at Comic Con, where they’re debuting a new comic book through Dark Horse comics, and also playing a special one off show at the House Of Blues, a venue much smaller than they are used to playing these days.”