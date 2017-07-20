SLAYER To Perform On On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon On July 27th

Two-time Grammy-winning thrash/metal legends, Slayer, will make their late-night television debut on Thursday, July 27th when the band performs its iconic "Raining Blood" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show airs at 11:35 PM, ET/PT and 10:35 PM, CT on NBC.

Immediately following Thursday's taping of The Tonight Show, Slayer will head over to New York's Theatre at Madison Square Garden where the band will headline as part of its summer US tour. Remaining tour dates are below.

July

20 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

21 - St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL

23 - Electric Factory Outdoors - Philadelphia, PA

25 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

27 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

28 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

30 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

August

1 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

2 - 1stBank Center - Denver, CO

4 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Vina Robles Amphitheater - Paso Robles, CA

9 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

11 - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

12 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

14 - Encana Events Center - Dawson Creek, BC

15 - SMS Equipment Stadium - Fort McMurray, AB

17 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

19 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Comerica Theater - Phoenix, AZ

(Band photo - Martin Hausler)