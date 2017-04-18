SLAYER’s Tom Araya “Doesn’t Know” If There Will Be A Follow-Up To Repentless

In a new interview with Chile’s Futuro, Slayer’s Tom Araya was asked if the band was thinking about material for a new album.

Araya stated, “I don't know. I know that when we recorded the album itself, there was a lot of music. Once we get done with what we're doing, we'll (him and guitarist Kerry King) have to sit down and discuss it and talk it out.”

Slayer. Lamb Of God. Behemoth. This is the cannot-miss tour of the summer. The six-week expedition will rage across North America beginning July 12th in Bemidji, MN, winding up in Phoenix, AZ on August 20th. Slayer and Lamb Of God will also play Wisconsin's Rock Fest 2017 (7/13) and Rock USA 2017 (7/15), and then meet up with Behemoth at the Chicago Open Air Festival on July 16th. A tour trailer video can be found below.

Tickets are now on sale; log on to slayer.net/tour for all purchasing details, VIP packages and VIP ticket upgrades.

Says Slayer’s Kerry King: “As metal tours go, this is the one that your fellow metal heads will be bragging about if you miss it! Not very often I get to go on tour where we are all friends to start. That being said, the potential for greatness at these events is mind blowing. I look forward to being a part of it, and hanging with old friends- bands as well as fanatical fans! Let the festivities begin!!"

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe states: "It's been a while since we've toured with the almighty Slayer, and even longer since we've hit the road with our friends in Behemoth - I can't wait! This tour is gonna be the feel-good event of the summer - the gigs are gonna be like the Haight-Ashbury during the Summer of Love in '67! Ok, so that's complete bullshit, it's gonna be absolutely nothing like that, so don't show up with flowers in your hair looking for free hugs or anything stupid like that. It will definitely be a good fucking time though (as long as your definition of a good time means brutal, caustic, and hideously loud music) - see ya there!"

Adam "Nergal" Darski' of Behemoth says: "It is with the utmost pride we are announcing the Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth Summer tour! We are beyond excited to be joining this bill with these living legends and... our friends one more time! We are also stoked about coming back to North American shores for the last time before kicking off the next album cycle. Come and join this EXTREME metal feast with us!"

July

12 - Sanford Center - Bemidji, MN

13 - Rock Fest 2017 - Cadott, WI (Slayer and Lamb Of God on this bill)

15 - Rock USA 2017, Ford Festival Park - Oshkosh, WI (Slayer and Lamb Of God on this bll)

16 - Chicago Open Air Festival, Toyota Park - Chicago, IL (Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth on this bill)

18 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH

20 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

21 - St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL

23 - Electric Factory Outdoors - Philadelphia, PA

25 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

27 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

28 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

30 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

August

1 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

2 - 1stBank Center - Denver, CO

4 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

11 - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

12 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

14 - Encana Events Center - Dawson Creek, BC

15 - SMS Equipment Stadium - Fort McMurray, AB

17 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

19 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Comerica Theater - Phoenix, AZ

(Photos: Slayer - Gene Ambo, Lamb Of God - Travis Shinn, Behemoth - Maciej Boryna Grupa)