SLEEP Releases First New Album In 20 Years

Sleep has released their first full-length album of new recordings since 1998 on Third Man Records. Years after the release of Volume One in 1991, Sleep's Holy Mountain in 1992 and Dopesmoker in 2003, the sonic titans reaffirm their place at the top of the riff pyramid with this brand-new double album, The Sciences.

Words elude us to describe this masterpiece, we recommend you listen immediately. The Sciences is available now everywhere one can listen to music in 2018, and physically in stores hand-selected by the band as a limited edition split-colored LP with an alternate cover. The full list of stores stocking the limited LP is below, and a standard edition of the album is also available to order now. Sleep also expanded their summer international tour route.

Tracklisting:

“The Sciences”

“Marijunaut’s Theme”

“Sonic Titan”

“Giza Butler”

“Antarticans Thawed”

“The Botanist”

