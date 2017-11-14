SLEEPING ROMANCE Release Alba Album Webisode #6: “Through The Looking Glass”; Video

Mediterranean symphonic metal band, Sleeping Romance, have released Webisode #6 in support of their new album, Alba. The clip can be found below.

Sleeping Romance released Alba on November 3rd via Napalm Records as digital download and jewel case CD. This Italian quintet displays true mastery, as they fuse bloodcurdling classical sounds with monstrous melodic death metal-riffing. The music is full of force yet sustained by noble, theatrical flamboyance and provides a symphony for the broken hearted who somehow manage to love again.

Alba leads a journey of orchestral opera arrangements and siren songs; touching, sometimes frightening, but always as personal as can be. Songstress Federica Lanna means every word she sings and Federico Truzzi complements her lovely voice with delicate guitars.

Sleeping Romance states: “We are very excited to present our new album Alba, an album we are very proud of! Alba represents a strong musical evolution compared to our debut album and is more dark, powerful and deep. Heavy guitar riffing, a lot of orchestral and choir sections and emotional lyrics is what you'll get from this album. All strings, woodwinds, brasses and choir parts are recorded live to give our songs real life and a great sound.

“The concept of Alba, “Dawn” in Italian, centers around the main character and her life that advances through difficulties, choices and mistakes, and leads the character to a positive growth. The message the concept wants to give is that life is complex, full of obstacles, but there’s always a way forward, and an opportunity for everyone to reach what their heart desire. We really hope you will appreciate our second album, both the music and the concept and atmosphere!”

Tracklisting:

“Overture - Twilight”

“Where The Light Is Bleeding”

“Lost In My Eyes”

“Touch The Sun”

“Forgiveness”

“My Temptation”

“Across The Sea”

“Everything Behind”

“Through The Looking Glass”

“Alba”

“Underture – Daylight”

“Lost In My Eyes”:

Webisode #1:

Webisode #2:

Webisode #3:

Webisode #4:

Webisode #5:

Webisode #6:

“Where The Light Is Bleeding” video:

“My Temptation” lyric video:

Sleeping Romance lineup:

Federica Lanna - Vocals

Truzzi Federico - Guitar and orchestra

Lorenzo Costi - Bass

Francesco Zanarelli - Drums

Fabrizio Incao - Guitar