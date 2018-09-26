SLEEPLORD Sign With Pure Steel Records; Debut Album Due In 2019

Grafton, Ohio-based metalheads, Sleeplord, have signed a worldwide deal with Pure Steel Records. The debut album, entitled Levels Of Perception, will be released in 2019.

The band was founded 2015 by Joshua Pitz and Ted Anderson. They describe their music style as "US metal with doom and thrash influences."

Stay tuned for further details.

Lineup:

Ted Anderson - vocals
Joshua Pitz - guitars
Calvin Burgess - bass
Mick Ross - drums



