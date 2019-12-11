SLIPKNOT Announce First-Ever Knotfest UK

Knotfest, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, Slipknot, will once again make history in 2020 with the first ever Knotfest UK. The event will take place at legendary venue, The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on August 22. Members of Slipknot’s official fan club, Outside The 9, will have a first access pre-sale that goes live on December 19 at 10 AM, GMT; fans can join and get their passcode at outsidethe9.com.

When Slipknot returns to headline Knotfest UK, it'll mark their first return to The National Bowl since their iconic performance at Ozzfest 2001. Knotfest UK full lineup and on-site activities will be announced early next year.

For all upcoming Knotfest events, head to slipknot1.com/knotfest.