SLIPKNOT Announce First Ever Slipknot / Knotfest Pop-Up Store At Hollywood Palladium On October 30th; Video Message

Slipknot have announced the opening of special pop-up store ahead of this year's Knotfest, which takes place November 5th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater & Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, CA.

The first ever Slipknot/Knotfest Pop-Up Store is set to open at the Hollywood Palladium on October 30th and will run from 6 - 9 PM.

A free event with all ages welcome, the pop-up will offer fans a chance to meet members of Slipknot, go back through band history with Slipknot Museum pieces spanning their entire career, access rare Slipknot and Knotfest merchandise including shirts, posters and much more along with the opportunity to purchase discounted $20 tickets for Knotfest or Ozzfest (including fees).

Additionally, any attendees dressed as their favorite Slipknot member will be entered to win a VIP package to hang with Clown from Slipknot at Knotfest on November 5th.

Slipknot’s Clown shared the below video message regarding the pop-up:



