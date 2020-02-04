SLIPKNOT Announce Knotfest Roadshow 2020 North American Tour With Special Guests A DAY TO REMEMBER, UNDEROATH, CODE ORANGE; Video Trailer

Following the enormous success of 2019’s inaugural Knotfest Roadshow tour, Slipknot have announced that they will once again be hitting the road this summer to headline the Knotfest Roadshow 2020 North American tour produced by Live Nation. Joining them and rounding out a killer lineup, will be special guests, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. Tickets for Knotfest Roadshow 2020 go on sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, February 7 from KnotfestRoadshow.com. Watch a video trailer below.

Last year’s Knotfest Roadshow saw Slipknot play to the biggest US crowds in their history, hitting 30 cities across North America throughout the summer. This year, Knotfest Roadshow 2020 begins in Syracuse, NY on May 30 and hits a further 15 cities before culminating at The Woodlands, TX on June 25. Much like last year’s Knotfest Roadshow and Slipknot’s current European tour, expect tickets for this year’s event to be in colossal demand, so don’t waste any time in securing your entry to what’s destined to be one of the biggest tours of the summer.



Speaking on the latest Knotfest Roadshow announcement, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor had the following to say: “We set a precedent last year - Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”

Adding to this, A Day To Remember guitarist Neil Westfall says: "We are stoked to share the stage with a band that has defined heavy music for an entire generation. This tour will be one of the best live shows this year."

Underoath’s Chris Dudley says: "When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of insanity, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This is absolutely going to be one for the books... and we’re ready."

And drummer and vocalist of Code Orange, Jami Morgan states: "We're very grateful to get the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have had at the top of our list to be able to open for and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural crowd that's been around for a really long time. We're very much looking forward to showing some new people what we can do."

Dates:

May

30 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

June

2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

4 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

5 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

12 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

14 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

18 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

20 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

25 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange

Slipknot have once again gone all out on their VIP packages for Knotfest Roadshow 2020 offering fans 4 separate tiers:

- The Unsainted Front Row Package - includes 1 front row ticket* OR 1 general admission pit ticket, exclusive pre-show backstage tour led by one of the Slipknot crew members, commemorative group photo with your ‘Unsainted’ tour group**, collectible Slipknot 2020 tour poster, signed by members of Slipknot, cash bar with 2-drink tickets.

- The Nero Forte Pre-Show Experience - includes 1 premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows* OR 1 general admission pit ticket

- The What’s Next Pre-Show Experience - includes 1 premium reserved ticket in the first 20 rows* OR 1 general admission pit ticket.

- The Solway Firth Ticket and Merch Package - includes 1 reserved seated ticket OR 1 general admission ticket.

*specific seating location may vary by venue

**photo does not include band members

All packages come with:

- Limited edition Knotfest Roadshow 2020 embroidered patch

- Collectible Slipknot 2020 poster

- Eco-friendly branded water bottle

- Slipknot 2020 VIP merchandise gift

- Designated VIP-only fast lane for merchandise shopping before general doors until the first artist performance

- Official Knotfest Roadshow 2020 fan experience laminate

- Dedicated venue entrance

- Dedicated check-in staff

The Unsainted Front Row Package, Nero Forte Pre-Show Package and The What’s Next Pre-Show Package all feature VIP early entry to the venue, a Slipknot branded messenger bag and an invitation to a special pre-show lounge and interactive experience curated by Slipknot, which will include:

- An exhibit of memorabilia, wardrobe and personal never-before-seen items

- See how the band’s masks have evolved over the years in the Evolution of the Mask display

- Interactive instrument stations - hold and play band member’s signature model instruments

- Exclusive viewing stations featuring Slipknot video footage

- Multiple interactive photo opportunities & photo booths

- A Listening experience curated by members of Slipknot

- Cash bar

- Comfortable area to hang and socialize with other maggots.

For Further information and to purchase VIP packages when they go on sale on Friday February 7th go to Slipknot1.lnk.to/vip.