SLIPKNOT Announce Knotfest Roadshow Streaming Event This Friday; Video Trailer

Slipknot has announced that Knotfest.com has been re-imagined to create a global multi-media hub for news, exclusive interviews, performances, merchandise and more. The site will be a fan-centered platform, created by artists for their fans, dedicated to expanding the rock and metal genres and providing a one-stop destination showcasing the very best the culture has to offer.

Knotfest will capture all facets of the culture across visual, audio and written media, and feature several exclusive new content series. The highlight of this artist created content will be the brand new audio interview series, The Electric Theater hosted by Clown, featuring discourse with the world’s most interesting people. The first episode is live now and features Jami Morgan of Code Orange.

To celebrate the launch in explosive fashion and marking what would have been the kick-off weekend of the highly anticipated Knotfest Roadshow US tour, Knotfest will be hosting an exclusive Knotfest Roadshow streaming event this Friday, May 29 at 6 PM, ET / 3 PM, PT / 11 PM, BST / Midnight, CET featuring Slipknot, Underoath & Code Orange.

With plenty more exciting additions still to be unveiled, Knotfest.com looks forward to awakening your senses through this amazing culture we’ve all built together. Enter our world: knotfest.com.