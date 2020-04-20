SLIPKNOT Announces Rescheduled Knotfest Japan

Knotfest Japan 2020, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, Slipknot, was scheduled for March 20 - 21 at Makuhari Messe (near Tokyo), but was postponed as a result of the current situation in connection with the coronavirus mandates. The event has now been rescheduled and will take place January 10 - 11, 2021.

Due to scheduling issues, Trivium will not be performing the festival. All other artists will be performing as planned with the original show date.

The Knotfest Japan 2020 show dates originally scheduled for March 20, 2020 has been postponed to January 11, 2021 and March 21, 2020 has been postponed to January 10 (Sunday), 2021. Note the original order of the Day 1 Roadshow date and Day 2 Festival date has changed so please make sure you are attending the correct show dates.

For customers who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in a safe place as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

For further details, head here.

Originally only available via BBC Radio 1, the Slipknot documentary, Unmasked: All Out Life, in now available internationally in its entirety via YouTube. Check it out below.

From the BBC: "A unique and fascinating insight into the career and controversies of one of the most successful and contentious heavy metal bands of all time: Slipknot. The film combines new interviews, backstage access and an exclusive live session from the nine-piece group, performing six career-defining tracks at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in front of an intimate audience. The six tracks, one from each of the band’s albums, transport the group, acknowledged by many as one of the most extreme live acts ever, from their usual arena-sized shows to a uniquely intimate and intense setting. The film highlights the group’s phenomenal 25-year career, revealing how one of the most relentless and intense-sounding groups ever have struggled with drink, drugs, depression and the death of a band member, topped the charts, outsold their peers and picked up a Grammy along the way, whilst staying as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever."