SLIPKNOT Break 1 Billion Views Barrier On YouTube; Band Celebrate Milestone With 360° Music Video For “The Shape”

Global rock juggernaut Slipknot have achieved yet another milestone in their already landmark career. The Grammy Award-winning band recently saw its YouTube channel exceed 1 billion total views and have marked the occasion with an extraordinary new 360° video shot live at Knotfest and directed by the band’s own Shawn “Clown” Crahan. “The Shape” - first found on 2001’s RIAA platinum certified classic album Iowa, but performed live for the very first time here - is available for streaming below.

Milestones like this one are nothing new to Slipknot, and they speak to the power of a deep connection with millions around the world. This is not mere consumption. The very fact that this achievement is being celebrated with the release of a fan-favorite track from deep in the band’s history, shot using the most cutting edge technology, is an indicator of a band paving their own way, while millions follow, with more joining every day. Indeed, .5: The Gray Chapter - Slipknot’s RIAA Gold certified fifth studio album and first since 2008’s RIAA Platinum certified chart-topper, All Hope Is Gone - made a stunning chart debut upon its October 2014 arrival, entering the SoundScan/Billboard 200 chart at #1 with sales in excess of 131,000 albums - the highest debut for a hard rock record that year. Furthermore, the album made an explosive chart impact around the globe, with #1 debuts in Japan, Australia, Canada, Russia, and Switzerland, alongside top 5 debuts in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Austria, New Zealand, Mexico, Denmark, and Finland.

.5: The Gray Chapter spawned a series of blockbuster singles, including the RIAA gold certified, #2 rock radio sensation “The Devil In I” “Custer,” and “Killpop,” the latter a top 10 Mainstream Rock smash. Each were joined by companion videos, all of which rank among the band’s most popular, with “The Devil In I” - directed by the band’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan - now exceeding 130 million total views at YouTube alone.

Slipknot spent much of the past two years on an epic world tour supporting .5: The Gray Chapter. The marathon schedule included a summer 2016 North American trek joined by Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men, hard rock festivals around the planet (including Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, the United Kingdom’s Download Festival, France’s Hellfest, and Australia/New Zealand’s Soundwave), as well as September 2016’s record-shattering Ozzfest Meets Knotfest. The Live Nation-produced event saw Slipknot’s hugely successful Knotfest festival brand unite with the legendary Ozzfest for what proved the biggest North American metal festival of all time, drawing over 75,000 to San Bernardino, CA’s San Manuel Amphitheater & Festival Grounds for an all-star weekend highlighted by Slipknot’s first-ever live performance of Iowa in its entirety.

Roadrunner Records artists Slipknot emerged at the tail end of the 20th century and quickly established itself as the most enigmatic, provocative, and aggressive collective of the modern era. 1999’s Slipknot stands as a true milestone. The album fast earned 2x RIAA platinum certification, with each of Slipknot’s following releases - including four video albums - all receiving additional platinum certifications in the US and around the globe. All told, the band has 11 platinum and 38 gold record certifications worldwide.

Slipknot fans everywhere can join the official Slipknot community, Outside The Nine, to receive pre-sale access, interact with the band, connect and share with other fans around the world. The official Slipknot: Outside the Nine app (presented by Vixlet®) is available now on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.