SLIPKNOT - Clown’s Day Of The Gusano Q&A; Video

Slipknot. A genuine sonic phenomenon, a nine-piece force of nature and one of heavy music’s most important, recognizable, uncompromising and creatively ingenious bands. Yet to their millions of fans across the world, affectionately known as ‘maggots’, Slipknot aren’t just a musical entity, they’re also a counterculture and a way of life. Now the incendiary live show for their current .5: The Gray Chapter album cycle is captured on DVD/Blu-ray and set for release on October 20th via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Select questions were chosen from fans across the world as part of the cinematic screening of Day Of The Gusano. Check out a few of Clown's answers in the new video below:

Shot in high definition and directed by Slipknot’s own M. Shawn Crahan, aka “Clown”, Day Of The Gusano documents the Iowa band’s long-awaited and first ever show in Mexico City in December 2015 and will be released on DVD+CD and Blu-ray+CD formats, as well as special gatefold deluxe vinyl/DVD and CD/2DVD packages. You can pre-order your copy and get full information here. Check out an extended video trailer below.

Talking about Day Of The Gusano, Clown tells us, "Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It's been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.” Guitarist Jim Root continues, “We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico... Not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

Day Of The Gusano tracklisting:

“Sarcastrophe”

“The Heretic Anthem”

“Psychosocial”

“The Devil In I”

“Me Inside”

“Vermilion”

“Wait And Bleed”

“Prosthetics”

“Before I Forget”

“Eeyore”

“Duality”

“Custer”

“Spit It Out”

“Metabolic / 742617000027”

“Sic”

“People = Shit”

“Surfacing / Til We Die”