SLIPKNOT Confirm Dates For European Tour 2019

Slipknot have announced a string of European tour dates for June/July 2019. The shows, which include performances at festivals including Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park, Download, Graspop and more, are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

7-8 - Rockfest - Hyvinkää, Finland

7-9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

7-9 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

13-15 - Greenfield - Interlaken, Switzerland

13-16 - Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download UK - Derby, UK

17 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany

18 - TUI Arena - Hannover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21-23 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

25-26 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland

27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy

28-30 - Download - Madrid, Spain

July

1 - Amphitheatre Nimes - Nimes, France

3-6 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain

4-5 - VOA - Lisbon, Portugal

For the first time in Slipknot's two-decade history, the band plans to invade the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. The Des Moines-born group plays on Saturday, August 10th.

"I'm gonna drive from my house directly to the stage just like I do when I come to the fair," Slipknot co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan told Des Moines Register. "It makes no sense why we haven't played here. This long into (Slipknot)? It's fabulous."

