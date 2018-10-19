SLIPKNOT Confirmed For Iowa State Fair 2019; Video Announcement

For the first time in Slipknot's two-decade history, the band plans to invade the Iowa State Fair Grandstand, reports Des Moines Register. The Des Moines-born group plays August 10th, a Saturday night.

"I'm gonna drive from my house directly to the stage just like I do when I come to the fair," Slipknot co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan told the Register. "It makes no sense why we haven't played here. This long into (Slipknot)? It's fabulous."

Read more and get ticket details at Des Moines Register, and watch the video below: