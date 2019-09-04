SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Featured In Outside The 9 Unmasked Q&A Video

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is featured in an Unmasked Q&A for the official Slipknot fanclub, Outside The 9. Check it out below.

Q: What was it like taking the stage with Slipknot for the first time?

A: "That was totally surreal. I definitely remember I could hardly eat two days before my first show with the band. I could hardly sleep.How does anyone prepare for their first show with Slipknot? I couldn't ask anybody (laughs). It was totally crazy when I saw those percussion risers go up, there#s fire all around us... that was a totally unique experience that is burned, literally, into my mind. It was unlike anything... I slept really well that night after my first Slipknot show. I slept like a fucking baby."

Sick Drummer Magazine's Jeff Christopher had the chance to sit down with Weinberg, offering up some fan-submitted questions. Check out the interview below.

On his father Max Weinberg's (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, Conan O'Brien) influence on his playing

Jay: "He's had tons of influence on my playing and how I look at music, how I think about music. We've spent 28 years together (laughs). It was his influence to go out into the world and find it for myself, find out what I loved about music in the same way that he did when he was a kid. To this day we have a meaningful relationship and love sharing music, we love goibg to shows together. Again, he's had an enormous amount to do with my growing up and me being a drummer."