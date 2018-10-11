SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG To Host One-Night-Only Charity Show In Nashville; Members Of MASTODON, EXODUS, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN And Others Confirmed

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is hosting a one-night-only covers show on October 16th at Basement East in Nashville, TN. 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit "Buddies On The Beat," Weinberg's charity through Best Buddies Tennessee - a nonprofit that creates one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Joining Weinberg for this exclusive performance are:

- Troy Sanders (Mastodon)

- Max Weinberg and Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band)

- Ben Weinman (Dillinger Escape Plan)

- Alicia Bognanno (Bully)

- Craig Smith (The Nashville Predators)

- Pete Parada (The Offspring)

- Jack Gibson (Exodus)

- Steve Brodsky (Mutoid Man)

- Domenic Palermo (Nothing)

- Dane Poppin (Dashboard Confessional)

- Arun Bali (Saves The Day)

- Nico Santora (Lillake / ex-Suicidal Tendencies)

- Rafay Nabeel (Withered)

- and more!

On working with Best Buddies Tennessee, Weinberg says, "When I learned about Best Buddies, I was immediately drawn in - not only to the message and intent behind the organization, but to the attitudes and spirits of the kids and young adults who make up the Best Buddies community. I fell in love with their message of inclusion, and connection with people with IDD."

Through his 'Champion of the Year' campaign, Weinberg is aiming to raise funds for Best Buddies via silent auction, sponsorship donations, and his one-night-only 'Buddies on the Beat' show (presented by King Thrust Entertainment) at the Basement East in Nashville, TN on October 16. He adds, "We'll be hosting a night of rockin' covers, ranging from The Who to The Misfits, featuring an exciting array of All-Star special guests. 100% the proceeds from the event and silent auction will benefit Best Buddies. The collective efforts of previous years' 'Champion' campaigns funded the launch of their Adult Friendship program, and 100 new school-based chapters - we're looking to keep that trend going!"

"This incredible movement impacts over 5,000 people in Tennessee, and it's all fueled by financial and creative support from people like you and me. Please join us for this special event, and / or donate today to support Best Buddies, and make a difference in the life of a person with a disability," says Weinberg.

$15 tickets (and $75 VIP Experience tickets) can be purchased via Basement East, here.

Weinberg has also launched a silent auction, featuring rare and signed items from Slipknot, Korn, The Foo Fighters, Halestorm, and more. Check it out here.

To donate and learn more about Best Buddies and Weinberg's "Buddies on the Beat," head here.