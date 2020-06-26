SLIPKNOT Film Welcome To Our Neighbourhood Streaming Today

Today (Friday, June 26th) beginning at 2:00 pm PST / 5:00 pm EST / 11:00 pm CET, Knotfest.com will celebrate the 21st anniversary of Slipknot's self-titled debut album will broadcast the band's Welcome To Our Neighborhood, featuring live performance footage from the early days.

The celebrate the 21st anniversary of our album 'Slipknot', @KNOTFEST will be streaming our film "Welcome To Our Neighborhood" in full tomorrow, June 26 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 11pm CET.



More info: https://t.co/UTE0nOqnfD

Throwback Merch: https://t.co/uEayLLNj3J pic.twitter.com/0zOtWv1cYg — Slipknot (@slipknot) June 25, 2020

Slipknot issued the following update back in May:

Slipknot have issued the following update in regards to their 2020 touring schedule:

"Unfortunately Slipknot’s summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, will not be happening. Information on Knotfest At Sea will be coming soon. The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone’s safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly by their point of purchase, Knotfest At Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information."

Originally only available via BBC Radio 1, the Slipknot documentary, Unmasked: All Out Life, in now available internationally in its entirety via YouTube. Check it out below.

From the BBC: "A unique and fascinating insight into the career and controversies of one of the most successful and contentious heavy metal bands of all time: Slipknot. The film combines new interviews, backstage access and an exclusive live session from the nine-piece group, performing six career-defining tracks at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in front of an intimate audience. The six tracks, one from each of the band’s albums, transport the group, acknowledged by many as one of the most extreme live acts ever, from their usual arena-sized shows to a uniquely intimate and intense setting. The film highlights the group’s phenomenal 25-year career, revealing how one of the most relentless and intense-sounding groups ever have struggled with drink, drugs, depression and the death of a band member, topped the charts, outsold their peers and picked up a Grammy along the way, whilst staying as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever."