SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TALYOR Working On Solo Album, Horror Movie Script, New Book - "I'm Also Making Sure There's Plenty Of Time For My Family"

In addition to his upcoming workload with Slipknot, Corey Taylor has some big plans for the future.

“I’m starting to get material together for a solo album that I’m going to record in 2021,” Taylor tells Kerrang! in a new interview. “I’ve got about 26 songs written for it. It’s going to be the best ’90s album ever. That’s the only way I can really describe it. Some of it is a reflection of being sick and tired of this nutless rock’n’roll I’ve seen lately that is real soft. I like my rock’n’roll to kick me in the fucking nuts. That’s just me though, I’m a fucking dick!

“Other than that, I wrote a script for a horror movie that I’m really stoked about. And I just broke the skin on book five, so I’m working on that as well. I’ve got a lot of things going on, but I’m also making sure there’s plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home. God knows, you never know how much time you’re gonna get there.”

Slipknot recently announced two more headline dates in Germany in August 2020. The band will perform at Cologne’s Stadium on July 31, and at Berlin’s Waldbühne on August 7. These are in addition to Slipknot’s three shows in Hamburg, Berlin, and Dortmund in February. Slipknot also perform at Wacken Open Air on August 1.

Tickets for the two new shows are on sale now.

Slipknot have shared an official music video for “Nero Forte”, which can be seen below. Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan, the video captures a pummeling technicolor performance of “Nero Forte”, which is featured on the band's We Are Not Your Kind album.

Having just headlined Viva El Rock Fest in Lima, Peru alongside The Strokes and Interpol, Slipknot will head to Europe this January for a headline arena tour featuring special guests Behemoth. The European leg of the We Are Not Your Kind World Tour begins January 14 in Dublin, Ireland, and follow Slipknot’s massively successful North American Knotfest Roadshow tour. For tickets and more information, head here.

Furthermore, Slipknot recently expanded the global footprint of Knotfest with the announce of Knotfest At Sea and Knotfest UK. The inaugural voyage of Knotfest At Sea, the band’s first ever cruise event, will set sail from Barcelona, Spain on August 10, and will be headlined by Slipknot who will perform two sets during the four-night cruise. The full lineup for Knotfest At Sea and on-board experiences will be announced in the coming weeks. Knotfest UK is set to take place August 22 at England’s Milton Keynes Bowl. The mind-altering collision of music, art and culture will mark first time Slipknot have played The National Bowl in Milton Keynes since 2001. For more info on Knotfest, head here.