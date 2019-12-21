SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR In Praise Of RIVAL SONS - "Their Creativity, Their Songwriting, Their Musicianship, Their Talent Is Off The Charts"

How Was Your Decade? is a Rolling Stone magazine series in which the decade’s most innovative musicians answer a questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their decade. Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor is the lastest artist to be featured. Following is an excerpt from the Q&A.

My favorite album of the 2010s was...

Taylor: "It’s probably Pressure And Time by the Rival Sons. That album contains everything they do great. They dabble in so many different styles and they make it work so well, and they’re such an organic band. They’re probably my favorite band of the last 10 years … or the last 15, really.

Everybody gives people props to these really derivative bands — and I’m not gonna mention any names, but you know exactly who I’m talking about — but Rival Sons, their creativity, their songwriting, their musicianship, their style, their talent is off the charts. And that album, specifically to me, is so goddamn good. You can listen to it from top to bottom and it’s just fantastic."

Tracklist:

"All Over the Road"

"Young Love"

"Pressure and Time"

"Only One"

"Get Mine"

"Burn Down Los Angeles"

"Save Me"

"Gypsy Heart"

"White Noise"

"Face of Light"