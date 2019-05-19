SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR - "New Album Has Iowa Moments; Also Has Vol. 3 Moments"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has given a little bit more for the fans to chew on while they wait for the band's new album, We Are Not Your Kind, which is slated for an August 9th release:

Thanks to the millions of #maggots around the world. Spoiler: new album has Iowa moments. Also has Vol. 3 moments. But it overwhelmingly has WANYK moments. Everyone’s a critic, but I hope this clears up any misconceptions. Enjoy the next chapter- see you all soon! -CMFT — confirm: 0-0-0... DESTRUCT... 0 (@CoreyTaylorRock) 18. Mai 2019



Slipknot made their televised return on Friday, May 17th, as the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the show's outdoor stage. Video of the band performing new songs "Unsainted" and "All Out Life" is available below.

Slipknot has sold-out their homecoming show at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. On August 10, a capacity crowd of 16,000 will pack the Grandstand for a historic moment, Slipknot’s first ever show at the Des Moines, Iowa fairgrounds. The momentous performance will see Slipknot celebrating the release of their long-awaited new studio album set to arrive on August 9.

“This is big for us,” notes the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan. “I watched Metallica, from the outside - I didn’t have anyone to take me in. The fair is, and was always, about music - main stage, little stages, even little puppet stages. But there was livestock, agriculture, games - even the police had a presence there, showing crime scene photos to kids so they’d understand the world a bit better. It was chaos. As a kid, this was our internet. To have sold this out, this early, is intense.”

Slipknot’s forthcoming LP has quickly become one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Major details regarding the album are set to be released in the coming weeks.

Slipknot shocked fans around the globe last year with the release of a brand new track, “All Out Life”. Reaction to the unrelenting track was staggering, with the official music video - directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan – trending Top Ten of all videos worldwide on YouTube in its first day on the band’s official YouTube channel. In the four months since release, “All Out Life” has already racked up over 33 million streams worldwide across digital service providers and 35 million YouTube views. “All Out Life” is available now at all digital service providers.

This summer Slipknot will embark on their Knotfest Roadshow headline tour set to traverse across North America with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth joining as special guests on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city outing will kick off July 26 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater and continue through September 8 where it will conclude with a performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX (see itinerary below).

Tour dates:

July

26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

August

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Aren

10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds*

11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

27 - Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October

24 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium (with Metallica)

November

2 - Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium (with Metallica)

* Iowa State Fair - Slipknot & Gojira only