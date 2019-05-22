SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR On Designing New Mask - "If You Want A Villain, You'll Get A Fucking Villain"

Speaking exclusively with Kerrang!, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor opened up about the creation of his new mask, stating that public perception of him over the past few years drove him towards the final design.

Taylor: "I said, 'Okay, if you want a villain, you’ll get a fucking villain. My vision was about trying to create something uncomfortable – not only for me to wear, but for people to look at. I wanted it to feel like it was something that was created in someone’s basement – something that was made specifically to fuck with people. It’s the representation of public opinion turning on a dime – they want to tear people down for the way they live, even if they don’t really know them. It’s been liberating to embrace that side and be like, 'Fuck you. I really don’t give a shit what you think about me, so here’s this!'"

Read the complete interview here.

Taylor has given a little bit more for the fans to chew on while they wait for the band's new album, We Are Not Your Kind, which is slated for an August 9th release:

Thanks to the millions of #maggots around the world. Spoiler: new album has Iowa moments. Also has Vol. 3 moments. But it overwhelmingly has WANYK moments. Everyone’s a critic, but I hope this clears up any misconceptions. Enjoy the next chapter- see you all soon! -CMFT

— confirm: 0-0-0... DESTRUCT... 0 (@CoreyTaylorRock) 18. Mai 2019







Slipknot made their televised return on Friday, May 17th, as the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the show's outdoor stage. Video of the band performing new songs "Unsainted" and "All Out Life" is available below.

Slipknot has sold-out their homecoming show at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. On August 10, a capacity crowd of 16,000 will pack the Grandstand for a historic moment, Slipknot’s first ever show at the Des Moines, Iowa fairgrounds. The momentous performance will see Slipknot celebrating the release of their long-awaited new studio album set to arrive on August 9.

“This is big for us,” notes the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan. “I watched Metallica, from the outside - I didn’t have anyone to take me in. The fair is, and was always, about music - main stage, little stages, even little puppet stages. But there was livestock, agriculture, games - even the police had a presence there, showing crime scene photos to kids so they’d understand the world a bit better. It was chaos. As a kid, this was our internet. To have sold this out, this early, is intense.”

Slipknot’s forthcoming LP has quickly become one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Major details regarding the album are set to be released in the coming weeks.

Slipknot shocked fans around the globe last year with the release of a brand new track, “All Out Life”. Reaction to the unrelenting track was staggering, with the official music video - directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan – trending Top Ten of all videos worldwide on YouTube in its first day on the band’s official YouTube channel. In the four months since release, “All Out Life” has already racked up over 33 million streams worldwide across digital service providers and 35 million YouTube views. “All Out Life” is available now at all digital service providers.