SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR - "There Are So Many Bands That Were Responsible For Us; Hopefully We Are Passing It Down To A Younger Generation"

Heavy1 TV recently caught up with Slipknot's Corey Taylor (vocals) and Jim Root (guitars) to discuss the band's latest album, We Are Not Your Kind, released in August 2019.

Taylor: "We didn't come first, but we won't be the last. All we're doing is handing down batons to the generation that's gonna replace us, and I'm incredibly honored to be a part of that. There are so many bands that were responsible for us, and hopefully, we are passing it down to a younger generation so they can this as well. Sometimes, you just have to fucking join the circus, boys, sometimes you just have to get in and go, 'It's gonna be a crazy fucking ride....' (laughs)."





Following the enormous success of 2019’s inaugural Knotfest Roadshow tour, Slipknot have announced that they will once again be hitting the road this summer to headline the Knotfest Roadshow 2020 North American tour produced by Live Nation. Joining them and rounding out a killer lineup, will be special guests, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. Tickets for Knotfest Roadshow 2020 go on sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, February 7 from KnotfestRoadshow.com. Watch a video trailer below.

Last year’s Knotfest Roadshow saw Slipknot play to the biggest US crowds in their history, hitting 30 cities across North America throughout the summer. This year, Knotfest Roadshow 2020 begins in Syracuse, NY on May 30 and hits a further 15 cities before culminating at The Woodlands, TX on June 25. Much like last year’s Knotfest Roadshow and Slipknot’s current European tour, expect tickets for this year’s event to be in colossal demand, so don’t waste any time in securing your entry to what’s destined to be one of the biggest tours of the summer.

Speaking on the latest Knotfest Roadshow announcement, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor had the following to say: “We set a precedent last year - Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”

Adding to this, A Day To Remember guitarist Neil Westfall says: "We are stoked to share the stage with a band that has defined heavy music for an entire generation. This tour will be one of the best live shows this year."

Underoath’s Chris Dudley says: "When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of insanity, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This is absolutely going to be one for the books... and we’re ready."

And drummer and vocalist of Code Orange, Jami Morgan states: "We're very grateful to get the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have had at the top of our list to be able to open for and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural crowd that's been around for a really long time. We're very much looking forward to showing some new people what we can do."

Dates:

May

30 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

June

2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

4 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

5 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell<

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

12 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

14 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

18 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

20 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

25 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange